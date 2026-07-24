Former Laboum member Haein signs with Leanbranding, plans to expand beyond K-pop

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Park Chan-wook's photography exhibition brings a different side of the director into focus
The Korean auteur's photo exhibit in the south of France reveals 'mundane,' unmanipulated images, a far cry from his meticulous and striking cinematic style.
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Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' joins Venice's Golden Lion race
Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years, Netflix’s “Possible Love,” will premiere in Venice and contend for the Golden Lion.
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연예인은 왜 가장 민감한 순간 손글씨를 택하나
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Hard-of-hearing K-pop band Big Ocean leads tour that leaves no traveler out
As part of a Korean Tourism Organization initiative, the trio joined visitors on an excursion around Suwon where speech partnered with sign language.