Former Laboum member Haein signs with Leanbranding, plans to expand beyond K-pop

Haein, a former member of girl group Laboum, now under the agency Leanbranding LEANBRANDING

The singer and actress will expand her career into broadcasting, commerce and lifestyle content under her new agency.

Former Laboum member Haein has signed an exclusive contract with entertainment agency Leanbranding, the agency said Friday.

"We will provide our full support so Haein can pursue a broader range of activities based on the experience and capabilities she has built since her debut in 2014," Leanbranding said in a statement.

Alongside her broadcasting activities, Haein plans to explore commerce and lifestyle content.

Haein debuted with girl group Laboum under agency Global H Media in 2014. The group debuted with six members and is known for the songs "Journey to Atlantis" (2016), "Hwi Hwi" (2017) and “Firework” (2019). Laboum signed with Interpark Music Plus in 2021 as a four-member group but disbanded the following year after the company shut down.

Haein also branched into acting, appearing in the SBS dramas "Gangnam Scandal" (2018) and "Backstreet Rookie" (2020).

She married a noncelebrity partner in 2023 and has since had two children.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]