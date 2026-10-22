Former Enhypen member Evan to open themed pop-up store in Seoul

Singer Evan speaks during a press event held in eastern Seoul on Sept. 7. YONHAP

Singer Evan will open a Gliddy-themed pop-up store in Seoul's Seongsu neighborhood next week, offering merchandise and photo booth perks.

Singer Evan, formerly Heeseung of Enhypen, will open a pop-up store next Wednesday in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, built around Gliddy, a skateboarding character based on his persona, his agency Belift Lab said Thursday.

The pop-up, held at Kasina Seongsu, will run through Nov. 3.

The space will recreate the imaginary music-filled world where Gliddy inhabits.

Poster for Evan's character "Gliddy" pop-up store BELIFT LAB

Visitors and fans can purchase Gliddy-themed merchandise, including key rings, pouches and carpets. Customers can claim a photo card and a ticket to take a photo in a photo booth based on their purchase amount.

The character was first unveiled before Evan released his first EP, “Death of Me,” in August.

Early-bird reservations for entry opened at 11 a.m. Thursday on Weverse.

Evan first debuted in November 2020 as a member of the seven-member boy band Enhypen under HYBE's Belift Lab. In March, Evan left the band to pursue a solo career.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]