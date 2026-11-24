The singer will bring his “Everlasting” tour to 14 cities across Asia and North America.

Singer Evan, formerly known as Heeseung of boy band Enhypen, will kick off his first fan live tour in January, his agency Belift Lab said Tuesday.

Dubbed “Everlasting,” the singer will make stops in 14 cities, starting with Tokyo and Incheon in January. Other stops include Bangkok; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; Toronto; New York; Chicago; and Los Angeles.

The tour's title, “Everlasting,” symbolizes Evan's promise to continue his journey alongside his fans, known as EVER, Belift Lab said.

Evan debuted in November 2020 as a member of Enhypen under HYBE's Belift Lab. He left the band in March this year to pursue a solo career.

He made his solo debut in June with the digital single “Ride or Die” — his first release under the name Evan — followed by his first solo EP “Death of Me” in September.

The singer is also set to appear on SBS's annual year-end music show “Gayo Daejeon” (1997–) on Dec. 25 and at D Awards Paris 2027, a K-pop awards ceremony in France, on Jan. 15 next year.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]