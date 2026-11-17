Singer Evan supports students preparing for the College Scholastic Ability Test in a YouTube video posted on Nov. 17. BELIFT LAB

Singer Evan encouraged students to believe in themselves and show what they're capable of so their hard work pays off in a YouTube video posted two days before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Singer Evan, formerly Heeseung of boy band Enhypen, encouraged students preparing for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Tuesday, two days before the exam.

“Dear all candidates nationwide, you have worked incredibly hard,” Evan said in an about one-minute video posted on YouTube. “You’re probably thinking about all those late nights that you spent studying to reach your goal. But I hope that you believe in yourself and show what you’re capable of.”

The singer also reminded test-takers to remember the essentials, including a packed lunch and their registration slip.

“I will support everyone until the end [of the exam] and wish you the best,” Evan said. “I hope that [Thursday] is your moment to shine and that all your efforts pay off.”

Evan first debuted in November 2020 as a member of Enhypen under HYBE’s Belift Lab. In March, he left the band to pursue a solo career.

He is set to appear at SBS’s annual year-end music show, “Gayo Daejeon” (1997–) on Dec. 25 and at the D Awards Paris 2027, a K-pop awards ceremony in France, on Jan. 15 next year, according to his agency on Tuesday.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]