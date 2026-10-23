Former DAY6 member eaJ releases new EP exploring love, self-discovery

The former DAY6 member’s new EP explores anxiety, self-discovery and love while supporting youth mental health treatment.

Singer eaJ released his EP "the responsibility of being in love" on Friday, continuing his commitment to mental health advocacy.

The newly released EP draws on his personal experiences of learning about the idea of love and experiencing panic attacks, according to the singer’s agency, Position Music.

The first prereleased single "feel myself" depicts the singer's feeling of rediscovering his true self, while the second prereleased single "blinded" deals with the complexity of love.

"I am overwhelmed in understanding what love is," eaJ said. "The closer I get to love, the more I want to run away."

Another track, "anxiety" — which the singer dubbed a 'focus' track — draws on the singer’s experience of having a panic attack aboard a flight to Lisbon in 2019. Since revealing his panic disorder diagnosis in 2020, the singer has regularly spoken with fans about mental health.

The new EP also supports a $100,000 fundraising initiative for "From Friends," a project that provides free mental health treatment for youth and teenagers.

eaJ debuted in 2015 as Jae of rock band DAY6 under JYP Entertainment and left the band in 2021 to pursue solo activities.

The singer’s discography includes EPs "laughing in insomnia" (2023), "when the rain stopped following me" (2024) and "1" (2025), as well as the single "mad" (2024).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]