Former BB Girls member Nam You-joung to release debut solo album in August

Nam You-joung announced her first solo album, a collection of love-song covers, ahead of her Aug. 22 Waterbomb Sokcho performance.

Singer Nam You-joung, formerly a member of BB Girls, will release her first solo album in August, agency RND Company said Thursday.

Nam shared news of the album herself in the first episode of a mockumentary series released on her official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"I'm finally releasing my first solo album," she said in the episode. "I just hope that when people hear I've prepared these songs for a festival stage, a lot of them will like it."

The album will consist of cover versions of previously released songs, all of them love songs.

Nam is also set to perform at "Waterbomb Sokcho" on Aug. 22.

Nam debuted with girl group BB Girls in 2016 and rode the group's 2021 breakout hit "Rollin'" to widespread popularity. She left the group in April 2024 to focus on acting and solo work.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]