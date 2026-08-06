Former BB Girls member Nam You-joung to release debut solo album in August

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Boy band 82Major to release single 'HEAT' in September
82Major unveiled a teaser video for the single, which features the members training and preparing for something new.
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The Boyz vow to continue together as nine under new label
After winning a contract dispute, nine members said they will maintain group activities under a newly established label while pursuing separate individual management deals.
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Court issues fines for abusive comments about G-Dragon
Several people who posted or spread abusive comments online about K-pop singer G-Dragon were fined after his agency filed more than 100 defamation complaints.
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Killing this love? Blackpink fans angry over silence ahead of 10-year anniversary.
With just a merch release and special badge giveaway, the quartet appears to be breaking from K-pop tradition, which involve albums, shows and fan events.