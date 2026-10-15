Former agency employee acquitted of defaming H.O.T.'s Jang Woo-hyuk on appeal

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Singer Solbi and actor Lee Kyu-han announce April wedding
Singer Solbi and actor Lee Kyu-han will hold a private wedding in April after keeping their relationship out of the public eye.
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20 K-beauty brands will bring booths, workshops to Berlin
Twenty Korean beauty brands will offer product booths and workshops at the Korean Cultural Center in Berlin on Saturday.
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Korea’s sports history finds a new home at Seoul Olympic Park
Korea’s first National Sports Museum opened at Seoul Olympic Park, displaying 70,000 artifacts from landmark sporting moments.
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Lee Soo-man’s A2O Lite tops Melon
The former SM Entertainment chief’s new girl group reached No. 1 on Melon with its debut single, “Neon,” before slipping to sixth.