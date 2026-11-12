Forestella to sing on Carnegie Hall's main stage during North American tour

A poster announces the eight cities of crossover vocal quartet Forestella’s North American tour, “Beyond: Across the Horizon,” which runs from Jan. 9 to Feb. 26. BEAT INTERACTIVE

The crossover quartet will become the first Korean vocal group to perform on Carnegie Hall's main stage during its North American tour.

Crossover vocal quartet Forestella will sing on the main stage of New York's Carnegie Hall in January, the first Korean vocal group to do so, according to its agency, Beat Interactive, on Thursday.

The quarter unveiled the tour poster for its "Beyond: Across the Horizon" North American tour with all eight cities on Wednesday. San Francisco, on Feb. 26, joins the seven cities announced earlier as the final stop.

The tour kicks off in Highland, near Los Angeles on Jan. 9 at the Yamaha Theater and moves on to Dallas on Jan. 16 to perform at the SMU McFarlin Memorial Auditorium, the Benaroya Hall in Seattle on Jan. 23, Carnegie Hall on Jan. 30 in New York, The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort in Toronto on Feb. 6, The Music Center at Strathmore in Washington on Feb. 13, Atlanta Symphony Hall on Feb. 19 and at the Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on Feb. 26.

The opening show in Los Angeles has sold out already, according to the agency.

The upcoming tour covers more cities on a larger scale than the group's first tour of the Americas in 2023.

Forestella, featuring members Bae Doo-hoon, Kang Hyung-ho, Cho Min-gyu and Koo Woo-rim, was formed through JTBC's crossover audition program "Phantom Singer 2" in 2017. Koh married former figure skater Kim Yuna in 2022.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]