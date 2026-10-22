FNC Entertainment partners with YG Plus to expand global music distribution

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Lee Soo-man’s new boy band A2O Soul to release 1st album in November
The 15-member boy band will release its first album, “Superstar,” on Nov. 9 following strong chart results for its prerelease single.
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New Netflix series starring Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo to premiere in December
Period drama "Tantara," following a woman’s rise in the recording industry, premieres Dec. 11.
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Riize's Anton voted K-pop idol who would look best in a police uniform
Riize member Anton topped a Picnic fan poll for the K-pop artist who would look best in a police uniform, followed by Stray Kids' Bang Chan and BTS's Jimin.
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Twice’s Jihyo parts ways with JYP Entertainment after 21 years, launches own agency
The group's leader has left JYP Entertainment after 21 years and launched her own agency, Emithaus, while continuing group and solo activities.