Five out of 12 EXO members defend their title as 'Kings of K-pop' at final 'EXhOrizon' concert

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Of EXO's 12 members, only Suho, D.O., Chanyeol, Sehun and Kai took the stage at the KSPO Dome on Nov. 8 to finish the band's sixth "EXhOrizon" tour at the same venue where it began.

Nearly 15 years ago, 12 young men, each with their own superpower, arrived on Earth from a distant planet. They called themselves EXO.

On Sunday, just five of them took the stage before fans at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, but the smaller lineup hardly seemed to matter. They proved why they are still hailed as the “Kings of K-pop.”

But the five members — Suho, D.O., Chanyeol, Sehun and Kai — weren’t the only ones who made the night special. Some 33,000 fans, many of whom had followed the boy band for all 14 years, were there, cheering their hearts out.

It was a fitting finale to EXO’s sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” which kicked off at the same venue in April before traveling across 14 regions for 27 shows. Seven months later, the journey came full circle, and the members and fans gave it their all to bring the tour to a satisfactory and memorable close.

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

The group opened with “Crown,” a track from its latest album “Reverxe.” The five members descended from the ceiling as a massive ring-shaped electronic display depicting a crown rose above the stage.

“Make some noise!” shouted Kai, dressed in a prince-style jacket, eliciting screams from EXO-L, the collective name for EXO fans.

Thanks to Kai, whose superpower in the band’s fictional universe is teleportation, EXO had little trouble taking fans on a journey through its history, and this trip to the past began with “Monster” (2016).

More than a decade after their debut, the members’ voices sounded as familiar as ever, only more mature and experienced, and they still moved in near-perfect synchronization, showing off the sharp, precisely coordinated choreography set to a pounding beat, all of which first helped make EXO famous.

“We are one! This is EXO!” the members said in unison, repeating the group’s signature introduction, which has remained unchanged since its debut in 2012.

Sunday marked the final night of the “EXhOrizon” tour.

“We’re now wrapping up our [Asia tour] in Seoul,” D.O. said. “We’re going to give everything that we’ve got.”

The others were equally determined to make this final encore concert count.

“It’s such a shame that today marks the end [of the tour],” Kai said. “I made sure to eat a big meal last night so that I could give it my all today.”

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

After the breathtaking opening, the band slowed things down with “Moonlight Shades” and “24/7” (2018), showcasing the members’ vocals, particularly those of Suho and D.O.

When SM Entertainment first announced that only five members would take part in the tour, with two of the main vocalists absent, fans worried about who would handle the missing members’ demanding, higher-pitched parts. But Suho rose to the challenge, hitting the notes with confidence.

A medley of some of EXO’s biggest hits — the songs that helped establish the group as a K-pop powerhouse — came next: “Tempo” (2018), “Lotto” (2016), “Ko Ko Bop” (2017) and “Call Me Baby” (2015).

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

These were all physically demanding tracks, but the members showed no signs of exhaustion.

A segment titled “Club Time” followed, with the members and EXO-L turning the concert into a rave.

When the first few notes of “Lucky One” (2016) echoed through the KSPO Dome, fans stood and wildly waved their light sticks in excitement. That enthusiastic, playful energy continued through “Power” (2017) and “Don’t Fight the Feeling” (2021) before peaking during “Run” (2014).

During “Run,” the members jumped as high as they could and ran across the stage, encouraging fans to do the same.

At EXO-L’s request, they performed the high-energy number not once, not twice, but three times. Each time, they threw themselves into the song, jumping and running with seemingly endless energy.

"Don’t you think that this moment will stay with you forever?" D.O. asked after finally sitting down to catch his breath.

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Later in the concert, Suho said, “As we ran through ‘Run’ three times, I was so happy that I wished that the moment would never end. I forgot about everything else.”

Throughout the show, it was clear how much EXO appreciated its fans.

The members interacted with them from beginning to end, inviting them to sing along to every track and trading jokes in between performances. As the five listened to the audience singing, their expressions showed how genuinely moved they were.

With the cold weather settling in across the city, the members treated EXO-L to their signature winter songs, including “Sing for You” (2015), “For Life” (2016), “Universe” (2017) and, of course, the fan favorite “The First Snow” (2013).

Toward the end of the concert, the familiar opening notes of “History” (2012), one of EXO’s debut-era songs, filled the venue.

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Dressed in black, the members launched into the song before moving on to “Love Me Right” (2015) and “Growl” (2013).

After returning to the stage for the encore, EXO brought the tour to a close with “Paradise” (2021), “Tender Love” (2015) and “Peter Pan” (2013). Reluctant to let the night end, fans shouted, “EXO, let’s meet again!” and called for another show soon.

“This tour has taught me a lot,” Chanyeol said. “It reminded me how happy I am to see your faces from the stage and hear the voices of my fellow members. […] I’ll carry this gratitude with me, and we’ll come back to show you an even better version of ourselves, ones that exceed your expectations.”

For D.O., the final night was one that he would remember for the rest of his life.

Boy band EXO performs during the final encore concert for its sixth tour, “EXhOrizon,” at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 8. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Kai echoed the sentiment.

“I’ll carry the happiness from this moment with me through all our upcoming activities,” he said, promising that he and the others will work “even harder to prepare for [their] return.”

Sehun teased his upcoming unit activities with Kai.

“You’ll be seeing a lot of us starting from next week, so please look forward to that,” Sehun said.

EXO made its comeback in January with its eighth full-length album, “Reverxe,” marking the band’s first release in two years and six months. The album became its eighth million-selling album.





BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]