BTS's V is seen in his military uniform in a photo shared on his Instagram account on Nov. 12. SCREEN CAPTURE

Online accounts say V excelled in simulated combat during his first reserve forces session since his military discharge.

BTS member V has finished his first round of reserve forces training. According to online accounts from people claiming to be fellow participants, he excelled in the combat exercises and was among the first released from the session.

V shared photos of himself after completing the reserve forces training on his Instagram account on Nov. 12, writing in the caption, “This is how I've been living.”

The photos showed V dressed in a military uniform bearing a "special class warrior" badge, a distinction awarded to soldiers who meet high standards in physical fitness, marksmanship and combat proficiency. He also added the caption "First reserve forces training" to one of the photos.

It marked his first reserve forces training session since he was discharged from the military in June last year, some 17 months ago.

Accounts from people claiming to have encountered V at the training site later surfaced on online communities and social media.

"I met V at a reserve forces training site last week," one internet user wrote. "While the other reservists were just going through the motions and looking at their phones, V was the only one who really put in the effort."

The user added that V "scored five kills in a simulated combat exercise and was the first to go home at 4 p.m."

BTS's V is seen in his military uniform in a photo shared on his Instagram account on Nov. 12. SCREEN CAPTURE

Another user who also claimed to have seen him during training shared a similar account.

"I saw him at reserve forces training and thought he was impressive when I saw him score at least five kills during combat training and be the first to leave the training site," the internet user wrote.

Some internet users also pointed to the singer's military background. V enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier in December 2023 and served in the Special Duty Team under the Capital Defense Command.

"All members of the Special Duty Team are issued either K5 or Jericho pistols and handle them throughout their military service," one user wrote. "As expected, his grip must be impeccable."





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]