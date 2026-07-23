Fifty Fifty unveils additional stops for Asian fan concert tour

The girl group will launch its first fan concert tour in Seoul on Aug. 1 before heading to Tokyo and Manila.

Girl group Fifty Fifty unveiled additional stops in Japan and the Philippines for its upcoming Asian fan concert tour on Thursday.

The tour will kick off in Seoul on Aug. 1, followed by Tokyo on Aug. 11 and Manila on Sept. 20, according to the group's agency Attrakt.

A poster for Fifty Fifty's Manila fan concert ATTRAKT

Dubbed “Still LoBubble,” the tour marks Fifty Fifty's first fan concert since its debut in 2022.

“Fifty Fifty is gearing up to deliver high-quality performances,” the agency said in a press release. “The group plans to showcase a wide range of songs, including its latest comeback tracks, signature hits and B-sides.”

Fifty Fifty debuted as a quartet in 2022. In August 2024, the member lineup changed to five, with only Keena returning from the original four while Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana and Athena were added to the group. It is best known for the songs “Cupid” (2023), “Gravity” (2024) and “Pookie” (2025).

It recently released its fourth EP “Imperfect-I’mperfect” on June 1. The latest album was released without Hana, who is currently on hiatus for health reasons.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]