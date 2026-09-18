Felix named K-pop’s ‘most AI-like visual’ in fan poll

A fan art, created by a fan whose social media handle is @felixlee1976, celebrating Felix's selection as K-pop's most "AI-like" visual. PICNIC

Stray Kids’ Australian member Felix was selected as the K-pop star with the “most AI-like visual whose parents have to share their prompts,” according to fan-voting platform Picnic.

In K-pop fandoms, the term “AI-like visual” is used to describe artists whose looks are considered surreal or exceptional.

In a poll held from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4, Felix came in first with 117,421 votes. NCT’s Taeyong followed with 102,278 votes, while BTS’ V placed third with 92,227 votes.

Picnic attributed Felix’s appeal to his low-pitched voice, strong stage presence and ability to pull off a wide range of fashion and hairstyles, which have contributed to his versatile image across different fields.

As a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Felix has expanded his presence in the fashion industry. This year, he has worked with brands including Gentle Monster, Tamburins, Artis and Adidas, showcasing his versatility across different styles. He has also participated in global promotional efforts for hanbok (Korean traditional clothes).

His presence in music has continued to grow as well. Stray Kids’ 10th EP, “This & That,” released in August, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, U.S.-based music platform Billboard’s main albums chart.

The group has also expanded its presence in South America.

In September, Stray Kids performed on the main stage at Rock in Rio 2026 in Brazil, performing some of their best-known songs, including “God’s Menu,” “Maniac” and “S-Class,” with a live band for fans in the region.

Picnic said the poll results show that an artist’s visual image can function as a form of brand asset beyond a simple assessment of physical appearance.

“Global fans consume an artist’s overall image, including hair, makeup, fashion and onstage expression, as a form of content, not just their looks,” a Picnic spokesperson said. “The repeated accumulation of this visual image through music, fashion and content appears to have translated into Felix’s individual brand competitiveness.”

Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of K-pop topics in collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Participation in the polls is available through Picnic’s official website and mobile app.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]