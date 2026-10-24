Fans offer loans to family of A2O's Aijing amid debt row

Chinese fans of A2O LITE’s 13-year-old Aijing have suggested lending money to the performer's parents, who face debt and unpaid-wage allegations, though some on social media have criticized the idea.

Some Chinese fans of A2O LITE member Aijing, 13, have proposed pooling money to help her parents repay their debts amid allegations that a company they operated failed to pay its employees.

According to Taiwanese news outlet NOWnews on Friday, posts have recently surfaced on Chinese social media platform Weibo suggesting that fans raise money to help settle the debts owed by Aijing's parents.

One fan offered to lend 1,000 yuan ($140) and called on major fan accounts to join the fund-raising effort.

The fan emphasized that the money would be a loan rather than a donation, proposing that fans lend money to Aijing's mother to help her settle her immediate debts and be repaid once her financial situation improves.

Another fan suggested forming a group of supporters willing to help.

“If there are people willing to help, let's organize a group together,” the fan wrote. “If possible, I hope Aijing's mother can also participate so we can work together to resolve the issue.”

Supporters said they hoped Aijing, who made her debut earlier this month, would not suffer because of her parents' financial troubles and could instead focus on her singing career.

A2O Lite performs during SBS Life's “The Show” (2011–) on Oct. 20 NEWS1

However, the proposal drew criticism after it spread to Korean online communities.

“Her parents are standing in the way of her future,” one commenter wrote. Others questioned whether simply repaying the debts would resolve the underlying problems and why fans should be responsible for her parents' financial obligations.

Some also criticized the proposal as inappropriate given that employees who allegedly went unpaid have yet to receive compensation.

It remains unclear whether fans have actually begun collecting money or transferred any funds to Aijing's parents.

The controversy follows allegations in China that an education company operated by Aijing's parents in Beijing had failed to pay employees their wages since 2024.

According to local reports, Aijing's parents and affiliated businesses are subject to court enforcement proceedings involving approximately 3.45 million yuan of debt. It has not been confirmed whether the entire amount consists of unpaid wages.

As the controversy intensified, Aijing's mother issued a public apology on Weibo on Oct. 14.

She attributed the debt disputes to deteriorating business conditions and pledged to take responsibility until the matter was resolved.

She also stressed that her daughter had no involvement in the company's past operations or financial disputes and urged the public not to direct criticism toward Aijing.

Aijing is a member of A2O LITE, a girl group produced by former SM Entertainment chief producer Lee Soo-man. The group debuted on Oct. 13.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



