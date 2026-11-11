EXO's new subunit EXO-KASE to release new EP in December

The duo, comprising EXO's Kai and Sehoon, will release its first EP, titled "Waking Up The City," on Dec. 1

Boy band EXO’s new subunit, EXO-KASE, will release its first EP, titled “Waking Up The City,” on Dec. 1, according to its agency SM Entertainment on Wednesday.

The new duo comprises Kai and Sehoon, who were both born in 1994. “Waking Up The City” will feature seven tracks, including solo songs from each member.

EXO-KASE presents an interesting combination, as Kai is known for his passion, while Sehoon is known for his cool, composed demeanor, according to the agency.

The duo has expressed its confidence in the album.

Sehoon teased that the upcoming release is “daebak,” or “amazing” in Korean, during EXO’s concert on Sunday.

EXO made its comeback in January with its eighth full-length album, “Reverxe,” marking the band’s first release in two years and six months. The album became its eighth million-selling album.

“Waking Up The City” is currently available for presale on both online and offline channels.

Kai and Sehoon debuted in 2012 as members of EXO under SM Entertainment. The group is known for hit songs such as “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014), “Love Me Right” (2015) and “Love Shot” (2018).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]