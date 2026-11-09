EXO's D.O. to release new digital single 'Darling' Wednesday

The singer will return with his first new music in two months while continuing his Asia tour through March.

Singer D.O. is set to release his new digital single “Darling” on Wednesday.

The release will be his first new music in roughly two months, since his fourth EP, “Dopamine,” dropped in September.

The singer, who also goes by his full name, Doh Kyung-soo, for his acting career, unveiled a poster and a song-themed teaser image in the early hours of Monday on his social media channel.









The visuals convey a sense of warmth and nostalgia through an image reminiscent of someone’s personal diary, according to his agency, Blitzway Entertainment.

D.O. debuted in 2012 with the boy band EXO, known for hit songs such as “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014), “Love Me Right” (2015) and “Love Shot” (2018).

The singer is known for his songs “I’m Gonna Love You” (2021), “I Do” (2023) and “Mars” (2024). He is currently on his "Day Off" Asia tour. He concluded his Seoul and Macau concerts in late October. The singer is set to continue the tour in Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Tokyo and Taipei and Kaohsiung in Taiwan through March next year.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]