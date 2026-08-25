EXO’s D.O. to release ‘Dopamine’ on Sept. 8

D.O. will release his first solo EP in a year on Sept. 8, ahead of his Asia concert tour in October.

LEE JIAN NEWS REPORTER
Published
가수 겸 배우 도경수(D.O.)가 새 앨범으로 돌아온다. 25일 블리츠웨이뮤직은 '도경수가 오는 9월 8일 오후 6시 네 번째 미니앨범 'DOPAMINE(도파민)'을 발매한다'고 밝혔다. 도경수는 이날 0시 공식 SNS 채널을 통해 두 장의 이미지를 공개하며 컴백을 공식화했다. 공개된 이미지에는 선글라스를 쓴 도경수와 렌즈에 비친 얼음, 그리고 얼음을 손에 들고 있는 장면이 각각 담겼다. '얼음'이라는 시각적 오브제를 통해 일상 속 사소하지만 강렬한 순간의 쾌감을 표현하며 새 앨범의 콘셉트에 대한 궁금증을 높였다. 이번 앨범은 도경수가 지난해 9월 발표한 디지털 싱글 'DUMB(덤)' 이후 1년 만에 선보이는 신보다. 앨범으로는 지난해 7월 발매한 정규 1집 'BLISS(블리스)' 이후 1년 2개월 만으로, 한층 새로워진 음악으로 돌아올 도경수에게 관심이 모인다. 컴백 발표와 함께 예약 판매 일정도 공개됐다. 도경수는 25일 오후 2시부터 각 음반 판매처를 통해 네 번째 미니앨범 'DOPAMINE'의 예약 판매를 시작하며 컴백 열기를 끌어올린다. 피지컬 앨범은 'FIZZ(피즈)'와 'POP(팝)' 두 가지 버전으로 구성됐으며, 각 버전마다 감각적인 컬러와 그래픽을 활용해 'DOPAMINE'만의 개성을 담아냈다. 또 84페이지 분량의 포토북을 비롯해 엽서, 접지 포스터, 포토카드, 스티커 등 다채로운 구성으로 소장 가치를 더했다. 이와 함께 'WAH CLICKER KEYCHAIN(와우 클리커 키체인)' 버전도 공개됐다. 키체인을 비롯해 엽서, 가사지, 포토카드, QR 카드 등으로 앨범 콘셉트를 색다르게 즐길 수 있도록 했다. 앞서 새 콘서트 투어 '2026-2027 DOH KYUNG SOO CONCERT TOUR [DAY OFF]' 개최 소식을 알리며 글로벌 팬들의 관심을 모은 도경수는 투어에 앞서 새 앨범을 선보이며 하반기 음악 행보에 박차를 가한다. 신보 발매 후 오는 10월부터 콘서트 투어에 돌입하며 활발한 활동을 이어갈 예정이다. 약 1년 만에 신보로 돌아오는 도경수가 네 번째 미니앨범 'DOPAMINE'을 통해 어떤 새로운 도파민을 선사할지 관심이 쏠린다.
Teaser image of K-pop star D.O's EP "Dopamine," released by his agency Blitzway Music on Aug. 25

Boy band EXO member D.O. will release a new solo EP titled "Dopamine" on Sept. 8, his agency Blitzway Music announced Tuesday. 

Preorders for the release began Tuesday afternoon. 

The EP's hard copy consists of two versions — Fizz and Pop — as well as collectible extras such as an 84-page photo book, envelopes, posters, folding papers, photo cards and stickers, Blitzway Music said. 

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"Dopamine" marks D.O.'s first new music in a year, following his digital single "Dumb," which came out last September. The artist is also slated to embark on a concert tour dubbed "Day Off" in October, around 10 cities in Asia, including Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong; Tokyo; Bangkok and Jakarta, Indonesia. 

D.O., also known as Doh Kyung-soo, debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, which is best known for structural anthems like "Growl" (2013) and "Love Shot" (2018). He branched into acting in 2014, making his film debut in the social drama "Cart" and his TV debut the same year through a supporting role in the romance series "It's Okay, That's Love." The latter earned him a nomination for Best New Actor in television at the 2015 Baeksang Arts Awards. 


BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

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