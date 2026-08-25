EXO’s D.O. to release ‘Dopamine’ on Sept. 8

D.O. will release his first solo EP in a year on Sept. 8, ahead of his Asia concert tour in October.

Boy band EXO member D.O. will release a new solo EP titled "Dopamine" on Sept. 8, his agency Blitzway Music announced Tuesday.

Preorders for the release began Tuesday afternoon.

The EP's hard copy consists of two versions — Fizz and Pop — as well as collectible extras such as an 84-page photo book, envelopes, posters, folding papers, photo cards and stickers, Blitzway Music said.

"Dopamine" marks D.O.'s first new music in a year, following his digital single "Dumb," which came out last September. The artist is also slated to embark on a concert tour dubbed "Day Off" in October, around 10 cities in Asia, including Taipei, Taiwan; Hong Kong; Tokyo; Bangkok and Jakarta, Indonesia.

D.O., also known as Doh Kyung-soo, debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, which is best known for structural anthems like "Growl" (2013) and "Love Shot" (2018). He branched into acting in 2014, making his film debut in the social drama "Cart" and his TV debut the same year through a supporting role in the romance series "It's Okay, That's Love." The latter earned him a nomination for Best New Actor in television at the 2015 Baeksang Arts Awards.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]