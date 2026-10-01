EXO’s Chanyeol to release second Japanese EP ‘TABI’ on Friday

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Boy band Winner's Mino gets suspended prison term for negligence in mandatory service
A court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Song Min-ho, also known as Mino, on charges of repeatedly failing to show up to work during his alternative mandatory service.
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The dark side of K-pop's trainee system: Extreme diets, unfair contracts and very little protection
A parliamentary forum on K-pop trainees revealed accounts of abuse, depression and harassment, prompting calls for better legal safeguards.
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Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, director Lee Ok-seop reveal they married in 2022
The longtime couple registered their marriage after nine years of dating and will continue collaborating on upcoming films.
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Meovv to return with new single ‘Go Hard’ on Oct. 12
The drop will mark the first release by The Black Label’s first girl group in four months.