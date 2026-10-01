EXO’s Chanyeol to release second Japanese EP ‘TABI’ on Friday

The record is his first release in Japan since his first EP, “Hibi,” in October of last year.

Singer Chanyeol of boy band EXO will release his second Japanese EP “TABI” on Friday, his agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.

The word “tabi" means trip or journey in Japanese.

The upcoming work will be his first release in Japan since his first Japanese EP, “Hibi,” in October last year.

The singer, on Monday, unveiled six pre-release tracks: “Song For You,” “Reburning,” “Infinity,” “Timeless,” “Stay with U” and “Madoromi feat Mia (Sangatsu No Phantasia).” Chanyeol contributed to the composition of “Reburning” and both the composition and lyrics of “Madoromi feat Mia (Sangatsu No Phantasia).”

The singer is set to appear at Japan’s music festival “a-nation 2026” on Saturday in Tokyo. He is scheduled to kick off his Japan live tour, dubbed “-The Route-” in Kanagawa on Oct. 14. The tour will then move to Aichi on Oct. 29, Osaka on Nov. 2 and Tokyo on Nov. 11.

Chanyeol debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, rising to prominence as part of the group’s vocal and rap line. The group's hit songs include "Growl" (2013) and "Call Me Baby" (2015). Chanyeol made his solo debut with the EP “Black Out” (2024).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]