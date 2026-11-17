Poster for EXO-KASE's debut fan showcase, set to take place at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul on Dec. 1. SM ENTERTAINMENT

Kai and Sehun will premiere “Waking Up The City” live as EXO’s newest subunit releases its seven-track debut EP.

EXO-KASE, the new duo featuring EXO's Kai and Sehun, will host a debut showcase on Dec. 1 and perform the title song of its debut EP.

The showcase for “Waking Up The City” begins Dec. 1 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, the day of the EP release, its agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

The title track mixes a “distorted bass riff, explosive drums and hip-hop production,” and the duo's performance will match that mood, according to the agency.

The EP “Waking Up The City” features seven total tracks, including a solo song from Kai and Sehun.

Kai and Sehun, both born in 1994, have long been called the “94z” by the fans based on their birth year.

EXO-KASE is EXO's first new subunit since EXO-SC, Sehun's duo with Chanyeol, which debuted in 2019.

Boy band EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012. The band is best known for songs “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014) and “Love Me Right” (2015).





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]