EXO to hold three encore concerts in Seoul, wrapping up its world tour

EXO will hold a three-day set of encore shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from Nov. 6 to 8 after completing the Asian leg of its global tour.

Boy band EXO will return to Seoul for a set of encore concerts after wrapping up its three-month world tour, SM Entertainment said Thursday.

Encore shows “EXO Planet #6 – EXhOrizon [dot] –” are slated to take place at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul for three days, from Nov. 6 to 8.

The band wrapped up its Asian leg of the world tour, “EXO Planet #6 – EXhOrizon,” which kicked off in April. It has since performed 27 shows in 14 cities, including Nagoya and Osaka in Japan; Macau; Hong Kong; and Jakarta, Indonesia.

EXO debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012 with its EP “Mama.” The group started with 12 members then, but now officially consists of nine members: Suho, Chanyeol, Kai, D.O., Baekhyun, Sehun, Xiumin, Chen and Lay. Among the members, Xiumin, Baekhyun and Chen have put their activities as EXO on hold amid a contract dispute with the agency.

The group has several hits including “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014), “Call Me Baby” (2015) and “Love Me Right” (2015).

EXO came back to the K-pop scene with its eighth full-length album “Reverxe” in January, the group’s first comeback in two and a half years.

Tickets for the encore concert will be available through Melon Ticket — with a presale for members of the group’s official fandom EXO-L on Thursday, followed by a global presale on Aug. 28 and general sales on Aug. 31.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]