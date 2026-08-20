EXO to hold three encore concerts in Seoul, wrapping up its world tour

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Enhypen vampires enter new era with Brazilian funk
The band, now with six members, is striking out on a new creative path with its eighth EP, “The Sin: Bliss.”
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Gunil disputes JYP's claim that Xdinary Heroes exit was mutual
The group's former drummer, who became embroiled in controversy over a leaked recording, said he never agreed to leave the band nor terminate his contract with JYP Entertainment.
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Enhypen steps into a new chapter with eighth EP 'The Sin : Bliss' — in pictures
The six-member group discusses its new music during a press conference in Seoul ahead of Friday's release.
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'D-War' director says sequel complete as 2007 film surges on Netflix overseas
Director Shim Hyung-rae says the sequel will arrive in two years with a global distributor as the 2007 monster film gains new Netflix audiences overseas.