Ex-NCT member Mark to release solo track ‘My Friend’ on Sept. 10

Stills from the teaser video of Mark's "My Friend," set to be release on Sept. 10. UPPER ROOM

The track is the singer’s first to drop since he left SM Entertainment and subunits of boy band NCT about five months ago.

Singer Mark will release “My Friend” on Sept. 10, his first release since leaving SM Entertainment and boy band NCT’s subunits.

A teaser for the song was uploaded to the singer’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, showing Mark looking out over a city and appearing in various locations including a field of flowers, a forest and a sunset-lit field.

The song comes around five months after he struck out on his own.

He has since been preparing for solo activities and launched his channel on Laylo, a global fan communication platform. He also opened “MARK’s Voice Mailbox,” which allows fans to call a designated number to hear a voice message from him and leave their own messages until Sept. 28.

“My Friend” will be released on music platforms at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Mark debuted with NCT under SM Entertainment in 2016 and was a member of three of the group's subunits, NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream. He parted ways with the agency when his exclusive contract expired in April and has since established his own agency, Upper Room.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]