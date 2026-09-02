Ex-NCT member Mark to release solo track ‘My Friend’ on Sept. 10

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Singer Kim Feel to release second full-length album in October
Before releasing "Journey," Kim Feel will drop two prerelease tracks: the first on Sept. 26, and the second on Oct. 23.
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Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' aims for top prize at Venice film fest
Lee Chang-dong’s first film in eight years will compete for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.
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Actor Ji Ye-eun, choreographer Vata to wed in December
Actor Ji Ye-eun and choreographer Vata, leader of dance crew We Dem Boyz, are reportedly set to marry in Seoul after dating for about a year.
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Busan International Film Festival to open with biggest lineup since 2019
Some 240 films from 59 countries will screen during the event’s 10-day run, which kicks off on Oct. 6.