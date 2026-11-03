Ex-NCT member Mark Lee to release new single 'Happiest' Friday

The former NCT member will release his alternative pop and R&B track Friday, exploring happiness through his own perspective.

Singer and former NCT member Mark Lee will release his new single "Happiest" at 2 p.m. on Friday.

It will be his first release in two months, following his self-written track "My Friend" in early September.

The new song is an alternative pop and R&B track that centers on the meaning of happiness, which is defined by the singer’s own perspective, according to his agency Upper Room.

The preview video for "Happiest" was dropped Monday on the agency’s official social media channels and features the singer’s free-flowing, lively movement in sync with a snippet of the upcoming song.

"Happiest" started with a question asking whether the happiness we know is genuine, the agency said.

Mark Lee debuted as a member of boy band NCT under SM Entertainment in 2016. He left the group in April this year and has since pursued solo activities at his self-established agency.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]