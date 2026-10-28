Ex-Big Bang member Seungri reportedly expecting son in January

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Virtual idol group Plave hits No. 31 on Billboard 200
Virtual idol group Plave earned its highest Billboard 200 ranking yet as "Hyperdrive" debuted at No. 31 after record first-week sales in Korea.
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Korea-Japan TV collaborations go beyond remakes and star pairings, set sights on the world
Romance leads a growing wave of joint TV projects designed from the start to reach audiences far beyond both countries' borders.
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Korea Grand Festival offers discounts on cars, appliances and more
From Thursday through Nov. 15, around 40,000 businesses will offer deals on food, clothing, appliances and cars, alongside free palace admission.
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HYBE overhauls label services under ‘Multihome, Multigenre’ push to boost artists worldwide
The new Global Label Services division will manage all of the label’s artists, enabling both Korean and international acts to expand their presence.