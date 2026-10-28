Ex-Big Bang member Seungri reportedly expecting son in January

Former boy band Big Bang member Seungri leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 13, 2020. YONHAP

The former Big Bang member is reportedly planning a wedding after the birth, though he has not commented.

Seungri, the disgraced former member of the boy band Big Bang, is reportedly expecting a son in January next year.

The singer is in a relationship with a woman in her 20s who is not a public figure and is expecting a child with her, according to online media outlet Gray News on Tuesday.

The outlet also reported that the couple have set up a home in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and plans to hold their wedding after the child is born.

Seungri has not issued an official response to the report.

Seungri debuted as a member of Big Bang in 2006 under YG Entertainment with G-Dragon, Daesung, Taeyang and T.O.P.

He left the group and announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in March 2019 after being exposed for involvement in the Burning Sun scandal that broke in late 2018 and included illicit activities such as drugs and sexual assault.

Seungri was later sentenced to 18 months in prison on nine charges, including habitual gambling and arranging prostitution. He was released in February 2023 after serving his full sentence.

He was again booked in August on suspicion of threatening and assaulting a man with a soju bottle at a restaurant in Gangnam District. The singer’s representative acknowledged that he held the bottle but denied that he struck or threatened people with it.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]