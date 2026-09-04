Evan brings solo career to life with first EP “Death of Me”

Singer Evan, formerly a member of boy band Enhypen, in a promotional photo for his first EP, “Death of Me” BELIFT LAB

Former Enhypen member Heeseung, now known as Evan, will unveil his self-produced debut EP “Death of Me” on Monday.

Former Enhypen member Heeseung, now known as soloist Evan, will hold a press showcase Monday for his first EP, “Death of Me.”

The upcoming release, set to drop at 6 p.m. Monday, marks his first album following his sudden departure from Enhypen earlier this year.

The press showcase will take place in Dongdaemun District in eastern Seoul at 2 p.m. on Monday. The Korea JoongAng Daily will be covering the event live beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Evan oversaw the production of the upcoming eight-track album himself, according to Belift Lab.

Led by “Death of Me,” a pop R&B track, the album includes “Ride or Die,” a prerelease track dropped in June, as well as B-sides “Not Enough,” “Noise,” “Twilight,” “Immature,” “Overflow” and “Going Home.”

Image for Evan's upcoming EP "Death of Me" BELIFT LAB

Taking the creative lead on the album, Evan is credited with writing the lyrics to all eight tracks and composing the music for seven, with “Noise” being the sole exception.

Enhypen debuted in November 2020 under HYBE’s Belift Lab as a seven-member group. In March, Belift Lab made the surprise announcement that Evan, then known as Heeseung, would leave Enhypen to pursue a solo career. Unlike most cases where artists who leave their groups also depart from their agencies, Heeseung remained with Belift Lab.

“The six years I've spent [as a member of Enhypen] have been filled with moments so overwhelming and precious that they're hard to put into words,” he was quoted as saying by the agency in a message to fans back in March.

“As you all know, I've continued working on personal projects and spent a lot of time hoping I could one day share them […] I also feel very sorry knowing this news may have shocked or worried you.”

Belift Lab faced intense backlash from fans following his sudden departure. Some fans bombarded the National Pension Service’s (NPS) customer support channels with calls and emails protesting the decision because the NPS holds a stake in HYBE.

Heeseung subsequently began his solo career under the name Evan, releasing his first solo single, “Ride or Die,” in June. Enhypen, meanwhile, has continued as a six-member group.





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]