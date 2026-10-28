Eunha, SinB, Umji signal fresh start with new social media accounts

The former GFriend and Viviz members opened official accounts after joining Uncore, while their new group name remains undecided.

Eunha, SinB and Umji, former GFriend members who later formed the trio Viviz, have launched new official social media accounts without using the Viviz name, signalling a fresh start.

The trio opened official accounts on X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok on Monday after signing exclusive contracts with their new agency, Uncore, earlier this month.

The members parted ways with Big Planet Made in March this year due to the agency's failure to make payments and a breach of trust.

The trio has yet to decide on a new group name, according to the agency.

Following the launch of their new social media accounts, the three singers also unveiled individual profile photos on Wednesday.

Eunha, SinB and Umji first debuted in 2015 as members of the six-member girl group GFriend, known for songs such as “Glass Bead” (2015), “Me gustas tu” (2015) and “Rough” (2016). The group disbanded in May 2021.

Eunha, SinB and Umji later formed Viviz and made their debut as a trio under Big Planet Made in 2022. The group is best known for songs such as “Maniac” (2023), “Shhh!” (2024) and “Bop Bop!” (2022).

Uncore was founded in 2024 and is home to boy band Close Your Eyes.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]