Esports legend Faker joins Disney+'s upcoming murder mystery game show

A still of esports legend Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, in Disney+'s upcoming crime mystery show, "Murder Club" DISNEY+

In "Murder Club," players participate in a new murder mystery game every episode, each under a different setting and theme, from a baseball stadium and prison to a town in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897).

Everyone is a murder suspect — even League of Legends champion Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker — in Disney +’s upcoming murder mystery show “Murder Club,” scheduled to premiere on July 29.

In the show, players participate in a new murder mystery game every episode, each under a different setting and theme, from a baseball stadium and prison to a town in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897), according to the streaming platform on Wednesday.

A teaser trailer was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday.

The 10 players consist of an unexpected combination of Korea’s hottest celebrities: Faker; Pani Bottle, a travel YouTuber with 2.6 million subscribers; Max Changmin, a member of boy band TVXQ; Beomgyu, a member of boy band Tomorrow X Together; actor Shin Sung-rok; comedian Eom Ji-yoon; veteran comedian Choi Yang-rak; YouTuber Kim Seon-tae; celebrity chef Park Ju-seong; and baseball player Kim Hyun-soo.

“Murder Club” is scheduled to air every Wednesday on Disney+ starting from July 29.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]