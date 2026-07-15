Esports legend Faker joins Disney+'s upcoming murder mystery game show

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BTS, Blackpink choreographers to compete in dance showdown in Seoul
Six dance crews from around the world, including Korea's 1Million, will compete in the International Dance League's Seoul event next month.
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'Agent Kim Reactivated' tops Netflix's non-English weekly chart
The So Ji-sub drama stayed atop Netflix’s non-English chart for a second week with 9.1 million views and top-10 rankings in 72 countries.
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41st Golden Disc Awards to take place in Hanoi in January
Korea’s longest-running pop music awards show will be held in Vietnam for the first time in January 2027, organizers said.
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Seven NCT 127 members renew contract with SM
SM Entertainment said seven NCT 127 members renewed their contracts ahead of the group’s 10th-anniversary album and upcoming world tour.