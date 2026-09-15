Eric of The Boyz opens up about past, future in 1st video under new agency

In his first video with Grid Entertainment, Eric reflects on hardship, his fans and the artist he hopes to become.

Eric of boy band The Boyz shared his thoughts on the past and his hopes for the future in a five-minute video marking the start of a new chapter with his new agency, Grid Entertainment.

The singer signed an exclusive contract with the agency in August after leaving his previous agency, One Hundred Label, following a legal dispute.

“Without a doubt, The B, The Boyz and my family [were the ones that kept me going during my loneliest or most difficult moments],” Eric said in the five-minute Q&A video uploaded to Grid Entertainment’s official YouTube channel. The B is the official fandom name of The Boyz.

“They are the reason I exist,” he said.

The video features Eric answering 22 questions reflecting on himself as an artist.

He said that when he first joined the band, he wanted to be “someone who gives a lot of love.”

“[I want to tell my past self that] you’ve worked so hard,” he said. “Now go spread your wings and fly.”

Eric also spoke about the direction he hopes to take as an artist.

“[I want to tell] my honest thoughts and feelings [through my music],” he said. “And positive, full of energy, but sometimes so honest that it might even hurt.”

Eric of boy band The Boyz GRID ENTERTAINMENT

He added that he would challenge himself to try “anything,” even if it could end in failure.

“Because failure is part of the journey to success,” he said.

He also expressed his love for his fans.

The Boyz debuted on Dec. 6, 2017, as a 12-member group under Cre.Ker Entertainment, which later merged into IST Entertainment. The group is best known for songs such as “Bloom Bloom” (2019) and “Thrill Ride” (2021). It currently performs as a nine-member act.

The group became embroiled in a contract dispute with One Hundred Label after signing with the agency in late 2024 following its departure from IST Entertainment. In February, nine members filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with One Hundred Label, alleging the agency had failed to pay settlement amounts owed since the third and fourth quarters of 2025. One Hundred Label denied the claims, saying it had already paid substantial contract and settlement fees and had a clear payment plan in place.

In April, a court sided with the members, granting an injunction that suspended their contracts and cleared the way for them to leave the agency.

The Boyz recently announced on Monday that it will move on with newly established label 78 Records, which will oversee the group’s activities. Grid Entertainment manages Eric's individual activities.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]