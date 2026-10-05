Eric Nam to release fourth album ‘Confessions of a Lonely Heart’ on Oct. 16

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Character assassination? Yoo Hai-jin's agency vows to 'protect' actor as film firestorm spills into boycotts, protests.
Vast Entertainment said it will act against threats and false claims as controversy over the movie "The Assassin(s)" has resulted in malicious statements, boycotts and a rally outside the actor’s home.
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Rookie boy band YUHZ to return with EP ‘B’ on Oct. 21
Five months after debuting with “Orange Record," the octet is back with a follow-up effort.
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Viviz trio signs with Uncore, weighs name change
Eunha, SinB and Umji have joined Uncore and are considering a new group name after leaving Big Planet Made.
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Hearts2Hearts brings 'Iconic Heart' home with Korean version
The SM Entertainment girl group unveils a Korean version of its first Japanese single nearly two months after the original digital release.