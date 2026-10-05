Eric Nam to release fourth album ‘Confessions of a Lonely Heart’ on Oct. 16

Singer-songwriter Eric Nam will release his fourth full-length album, “Confessions of a Lonely Heart,” on Oct. 16.

Singer-songwriter and actor Eric Nam will release his fourth full-length album “Confessions of a Lonely Heart” on Oct. 16, his agency All My Anecdotes said Monday.

It will be Nam's first full-length album since “House on a Hill” in September 2023. He released singles “How the Fire Started,” “Miss Me More” and “Someday” this year.

In a trailer uploaded on his Instagram account on Monday, Nam is seen alone at various points in the city as he talks in an English voice-over.

“Yeah, I don't know if this is loneliness or if it's the feeling that I'm one moment away from completely falling apart,” he says in the teaser.

The singer will deliver more candid stories and more polished music, according to the agency.

Nam recently signed with entertainment agency All My Anecdotes, featuring virtual girl group OWIS and singer Ryu Soo-jeong from girl group Lovelyz. Nam recently finished third on the fourth season of Peacock's reality show “The Traitors” (2023–).

The Korean-American singer gained fame after appearing on the second season of the MBC audition program “Star Audition - The Great Birth” (2011).







BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]