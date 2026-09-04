Enhypen's 'Destiny' VR concert opens in theaters worldwide Sept. 18

Enhypen flashes hearts during a photo call for its eighth EP "The Sin : Bliss" at the Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in central Seoul on Aug. 20. DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ

Enhypen’s second virtual concert opens Sept. 18 in 42 cities, aiming to set a record for the largest VR concert rollout.

Boy band Enhypen’s second virtual concert, “Enhypen VR Concert: Destiny,” is scheduled to hit theaters in 42 cities across the globe, the band's agency Belift Lab said Friday.

The theatrical release will begin in Korea on Sept. 18 at Lotte Cinema World Tower located in Songpa District, southern Seoul, and Lotte Cinema's Hongik University location in Mapo District, western Seoul.

The upcoming release across 42 cities will also set the global record for the largest rollout of a VR concert, according to the agency. The band released a vampire-themed teaser trailer on Monday.

The band’s first virtual concert, titled “Enhypen VR Concert: Immersion,” was released worldwide in August 2025 and attracted 30,000 domestic viewers. The release also reportedly set a record as the best-performing virtual concert of all time globally.

VR concerts are musical concerts where the audience can be immersed in the show by wearing a VR headset that offers a 360-degree, hyperrealistic experience.

Promotional poster for boy band Enhypen's upcoming virtual concert scheduled to be released on Sept. 18. BELIFT LAB

The band was formed in 2020 through Mnet’s music survival show “I-Land” (2020). It debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” that same year and is known for songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).

The band originally consisted of seven members — Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Heeseung and Ni-Ki — but has been operating as a sextet after Heeseung left the team in March 2025.





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]