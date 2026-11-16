Enhypen to team up with 'Dune: Part Three' for special stage at 2026 MAMA Awards

The group will also release its final “The Sin” series single Friday as MAMA brings a star-studded two-night lineup to Osaka, Japan.

Boy band Enhypen is set to stage a special collaboration performance with upcoming film “Dune: Part Three” at the 2026 MAMA Awards on Friday, film distributor Warner Bros. Korea said.

The performance will be part of MAMA's “Cinematic Stage," which brings together films and K-pop. Last year, the stage featured a special performance in collaboration with Netflix's “K-Pop Demon Hunters” (2025), in which BabyMonster members Pharita, Ahyeon and Rora dressed up as the film's fictional girl group HUNTR/X and performed “Golden” (2025).

A special congratulatory video featuring the film's stars will also be unveiled alongside Enhypen's performance, Warner Bros. Korea said Monday.

Poster announcing the "Cinematic Stage" collaboration between boy band Enhypen and action blockbuster film "Dune: Part Three" WARNER BROS. KOREA

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Three” is set for release in Korea on Dec. 16, two days ahead of its North American release on Dec. 18. The final installment in the action blockbuster series follows Paul, played by Timothée Chalamet, who inherits absolute power and becomes a tyrant, and Chani, played by Zendaya, a desert warrior who stands against him, as they face a massive war and a fateful confrontation.

The 2026 MAMA Awards will take place on Friday and Saturday at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. The 27th edition of the awards ceremony will feature Enhypen, NCT Wish, ILLIT, BabyMonster, Allday Project, Rescene and Treasure on Friday, followed by Big Bang, Le Sserafim, Woodz, IVE, Twice's Nayeon and Cortis on Saturday. Actor Park Bo-gum will host both nights.

Enhypen was formed in 2020 through Mnet's music survival show “I-Land” (2020) and debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” later that year.

Managed under HYBE's Belift Lab, the band is known for songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).

The band originally consisted of seven members — Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Heeseung and Ni-Ki — but has operated as a sextet since Heeseung, now known as Evan, left the band in March 2025.

Enhypen is set to release single “The Sin: Parallel World” — the final installment of the band’s “The Sin” album series — on Friday.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]