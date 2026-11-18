Enhypen shared a video message encouraging students taking Korea’s 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) to believe in themselves, stay calm and remember their admission tickets and IDs.

Boy band Enhypen wished all students sitting Thursday's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) to "Believe in yourself and everything you have done so far," in a video message.

"There must have been hard and exhausting moments, but we want to tell all of you who did not give up that you are amazing," Enhypen said in a video released to the band's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The six boy band members also reminded students to pack their admission tickets and IDs.

"If you stay calm and make the most of what you have prepared, good results will follow," the group said.

The 2027 CSAT is expected to take place nationwide on Thursday.

Enhypen is also gearing up for its comeback. The boy band prereleased the music video to "I Want You," the lead track for its upcoming spinoff single "The Sin: Parallel World," last Friday. The single, featuring the lead track "Don't Stop" and "ILY Season," will be released on Friday.





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]