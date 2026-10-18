Enhypen, Katseye's Lara Raj included on HYBE lineup for first Weverse Con Festival in India

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i-dle's Minnie to release first all-Thai solo EP on birthday
Minnie will mark her birthday Friday with the release of her first Thai-language solo EP and a Bangkok pop-up event.
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Ancient Egyptian mummies, cat relics at heart of major Seoul exhibition this winter
The Brooklyn Museum collection brings 150 artifacts, including mummies, sculptures and jewelry, to Seoul Arts Center from Dec. 11 to April 11.
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BTS's Tokyo Dome concert to air on Japan's TBS in November
The show is part of a special lineup of BTS-related programs that will run throughout the month.
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Astro’s Jinjin voted K-pop star best to go cafe-hopping with
Astro's Jinjin was voted the K-pop artist best suited for autumn cafe-hopping in Picnic's global poll, edging out EXO's Kai and BTS' Jimin.