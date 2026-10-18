Enhypen, Katseye's Lara Raj included on HYBE lineup for first Weverse Con Festival in India

A poster announces the lineup for Weverse Con Festival India, set for March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi. HYBE

HYBE's first Weverse Con Festival outside Korea will bring 15 Korean and Indian artists to New Delhi on March 27 and 28.

K-pop powerhouse HYBE unveiled its lineup for Weverse Con Festival India, featuring Lara Raj of Katseye, her sister Rhea Raj and Enhypen.

Weverse Con Festival India, organized by HYBE's Indian subsidiary, will take place in New Delhi on March 27 and 28 next year. It marks the first time HYBE's Weverse Con Festival is heading outside Korea.

A total of 15 artists from Korea and India will perform at the event.

Alongside Lara Raj, Rhea Raj and Enhypen, the lineup includes Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim, Bumzu, Dayoung, Eric Nam, Hwasa and Lee Hyun from Korea, and Indian artists King, Reble, DJ Zelo, RANJ&Clifr and Gini.

General ticket sales will begin exclusively on the ticketing platform BookMyShow on Oct. 30.

Further details are available on HYBE India's Instagram account and the Weverse zone community on Weverse.

"Leading artists from the Korean and Indian music scenes have joined Weverse Con Festival India, creating an unprecedented lineup," an official from HYBE India said. "We will draw on HYBE's global concert planning and production expertise to deliver high-quality performances that bring together music from both countries and the passion of their fans, creating an energy unlike anything seen before."

HYBE first launched Weverse Con Festival in Korea in 2023, inviting both HYBE and non-HYBE artists to the scene. The annual festival in Korea will continue separately with the Indian leg of the show.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joonang.co.kr]