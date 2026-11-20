Enhypen explores ordinary love and matured vocals in “The Sin: Parallel World,” led by the prerelease track “I Want You.”

Boy band Enhypen aims to show a warmer and more romantic side of itself through the single "The Sin: Parallel World," going beyond the usual dark concepts.

The single, set to be released on Friday at 2 p.m., centers on the theme of a relationship that grows stronger in a parallel world. The lead track "I Want You," released as a prerelease song on Nov. 13, portrays the members sharing everyday moments with someone they love.

While the boy band is known for its signature vampire concept, the new single presents a softer image.

"We expanded our narrative from the existing vampire concept into a parallel world where we live as ordinary humans," member Jay said in an interview provided by the group’s agency, Belift Lab. "The lyrics of the title track are also very realistic, so listeners will get to see a different side of Enhypen."

Members also hope the new single will highlight its versatility.

"'I Want You' has a romantic side, and I hope people will recognize that Enhypen can do that well, too," Jungwon said. "I want us to be remembered as a group that can pull off any concept."

Jake asked fans to focus on the band's vocals, as well as how they portray emotions of love.

"I would be good to focus on our vocals that have become mature and the emotions of a poignant love story in portrayed in the song," Jake said. "I think listeners will be able to feel how we've matured and how our relationship has deepened over the time we spent with Engene." Engene refers to the band's fans.

The new single also includes "Don't Stop," a track written by American singer-songwriter Bazzi, whose music several members said they had enjoyed since their trainee days.

A promotional image for boy band Enhypen's single "The Sin: Parallel World" BELIFT LAB

"It was surreal and exciting to receive a song by Bazzi, whose music I used to sing often during my trainee days," Jungwon said. "I was particularly impressed by how strongly his signature style came through in the chorus."

The last track "ILY Season" is a song for the band's fans. All six members participated in writing the lyrics and sang the lyrics they wrote.

"We wanted to include stories that only Engene and Enhypen could relate to," Ni-ki said. "Rather than using predictable expressions, we wanted the lyrics to reflect our own stories."

The band has made three comebacks this year, with the latest single arriving around three months since its 8th EP "The Sin: Bliss" released in August. The members said they wanted to share new music with their fans before the year ends, describing the release as a year-end gift.

Enhypen was formed in 2020 through Mnet's music survival show “I-Land” (2020) and debuted with the EP “Border: Day One” later that year. The band is known for songs such as “Given-Taken” (2020), “Drunk-Dazed” (2021) and “Tamed-Dashed” (2021).

The band is currently on its world tour "Blood Saga," and is set to perform in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Dome for a two-day show on Dec. 1 and 2.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]