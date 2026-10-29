'Dune: Part Three' to make worldwide premier in Korea on Dec. 16

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Late singer Shin Hae-chul, Blackpink among 10 to receive cultural merit
Blackpink, the late rock pioneer Shin Hae-chul and comedian Yoo Jae-suk are among 36 recipients of Korea's 2026 Popular Culture and Arts Awards.
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Artist Hong Jin-hwon wins MMCA's Korea Artist Prize 2026
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) honored Hong Jin-hwon for work examining how images shape social and political power.
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Inside Korea’s exam fortress: New comedy skewers the elite culture behind CSAT questions
Director Lee Yong-jae’s debut film “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” turns the guarded college entrance exam question-setting process into a sharp social satire.
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SM Classics expands K-pop orchestral concerts to Hanoi, Taipei and Hong Kong this season
The enlarged Asian tour will feature Ryeowook, Yuri, Wendy and orchestral interpretations of SM Entertainment hits.