'Dune: Part Three' to make worldwide premier in Korea on Dec. 16

Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy finale will debut in Korea on Dec. 16, two days before its North American release.

Sci-fi film "Dune: Part Three" is scheduled to make its worldwide premiere in Korea on Dec. 16, according to Warner Brothers Korea on Thursday.

The film’s main poster and final teaser trailer were released on Wednesday. The film is slated to make its North American premiere two days after the premiere on Dec. 18.

The upcoming film marks the end of the trilogy based on the “Dune” (1965-85) book series by Frank Herbert. The trilogy began with “Dune” (2021) under director Denis Villeneuve, who has directed the three installments.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Anya Taylor-Joy and Florence Pugh.

The two lead actors, Chalamet and Zendaya, visited Korea in 2024 to promote the series' second film, "Dune: Part Two" (2024).





BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]