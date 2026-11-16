'Dream After Dream' becomes NCT Dream's 11th consecutive million seller

NCT Dream poses on the red carpet at the 2026 Melon Music Awards at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, on Nov. 14. NEWS1

The group's latest album sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, continuing a streak that began in 2021.

K-pop boy band NCT Dream has recorded its 11th consecutive million-selling album with its sixth full-length release, “Dream After Dream,” the band's agency SM Entertainment said Monday.

Released on Nov. 9, the album sold about 1,002,500 copies in the first week of its release, topping the latest weekly album chart of the Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, according to the agency.

NCT Dream first became a million seller with its debut full-length album, “Hot Sauce,” in 2021. The band has since surpassed 1 million sales with each of its 11 consecutive releases through this latest studio album.

Fronted by “Boogie Woogie,” the album consists of 10 tracks reflecting the band's pledge to pursue new goals, building on its decade of experience.







Yonhap



