'Dracula (Jennie Remix)' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

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Baby DONT Cry takes on R&B with Replay'
"Replay," set for release at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, marks the rookie girl group's first R&B track and will be simultaneously released in Korea and Japan, ahead of Baby DONT Cry's official Japan debut.
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BTS's 'Arirang' becomes first K-pop album certified platinum in Italy
BTS's fifth full-length album "Arirang" was certified platinum in Italy by the Federation of the Italian Music Industry after selling the equivalent of more than 50,000 copies.
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SHINee's Minho apologizes for marathon controversy, rejects his race result
Minho's apology came after a video that appears to show another runner pushing him during the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon went viral online.
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Korea to hold first awards ceremony dedicated to virtual stars
The inaugural Virtual Icon Awards, the first event dedicated solely to virtual beings, will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 27 and 28, 2027.