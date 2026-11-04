'Dracula (Jennie Remix)' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100

"Dracula (Jennie Remix)" rose three spots from the previous week to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard's singles chart, tying its highest position to date.

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Jennie sings on a lit festival stage wearing a pink top and plaid skirt at Governors Ball. 2026.
Singer Jennie performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York on June 7.

“Dracula (Jennie Remix),” a collaborative single between Jennie of Blackpink and Australian act Tame Impala, has returned to the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

The remix rose three spots from the previous week to No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard’s singles chart, tying its highest position to date, according to Billboard on Tuesday.

Elsewhere on the chart, girl group Katseye’s “Animal” came in at No. 27.

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Multiple K-pop acts landed on the Billboard 200 main albums chart this week.

“Press Play,” a new solo EP by Blackpink member Lisa, debuted at No. 35, while Katseye’s “Wild” placed No. 38.

BTS’s fifth studio album “Arirang” ranked No. 57, staying on the chart for the 32nd week.

Boy group Cortis’s “GreenGreen” returned to the chart, ranking at No. 90, and Stray Kids’ “This & That” placed No. 116.


Yonhap

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