Blackpink Jennie during her Summer Sonic 2026 performance in Tokyo on Aug. 14 ODDATELIER

The Tame Impala remix featuring Blackpink’s Jennie matched its Billboard Hot 100 peak for a second straight week.

"Dracula," a collaborative single between Australian act Tame Impala and Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink, has again tied its peak on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track held at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart for a second consecutive week, a chart preview showed Monday.

It also topped the multimetric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for the 45th week and the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for the 26th week. The song extended its chart-topping run on the Radio Songs chart for the ninth week.

Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing the charts.

Tame Impala and Jennie earned two nominations for "Dracula" at the 2027 Grammy Awards, for Record of the Year — one of the "big six" general field categories — and for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.





Yonhap