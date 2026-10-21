'Dracula' featuring Jennie ties its peak on Billboard Hot 100

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'Doctor X: Mafia in White' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart for 2nd week
The Korean medical drama held No. 1 on Netflix’s non-English TV chart for a second week with 7.1 million views.
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K-pop's 'limited edition' era: Enlistment gets a new look for stars with special performances
The dreaded hiatus is giving way to rare opportunities to see beloved singers take the stage in camouflage and a crew cut.
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SHINee's Onew challenges his own misconceptions about himself in new single album 'Illusion'
After long believing that his voice is best suited to slower genres of music, such as ballads, Onew decided to make the lead track of his new single album, "Illusion," a dance song.
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Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' wins Korean film critics award
The Korean Association of Film Critics Awards also recognized Jeon Do-yeon, one of the leads of "Possible Love," as the best actress.