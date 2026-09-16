'Dracula' featuring Jennie longest-charting song by K-pop artist in Hot 100's top 10

"Dracula," a collaboration single between Australian act Tame Impala and Blackpink's Jennie, has set a new record on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 by logging the longest top-10 run for a song involving a Korean pop artist.

The track held at No. 6 for a second straight week, Billboard's chart preview said Monday, extending its stay inside the top 10 to 16 weeks.

With this, "Dracula" surpassed the previous 15-week record set by K-pop supergroup BTS with its smash-hit "Butter," becoming the longest-running top-10 song by or featuring a K-pop act.

Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing up the rankings. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Billboard will publish the official Hot 100 ranking on Tuesday.





Yonhap