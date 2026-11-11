'Dracula' featuring Jennie climbs to No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100

Singer Jennie performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York on June 7. AP/YONHAP

Jennie’s “Dracula” collaboration with Tame Impala rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching Rosé’s record among female K-pop soloists.

"Dracula," a collaborative single between Australian act Tame Impala and Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink, has risen to a new peak of No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to the chart released Tuesday, the track climbed two spots from No. 5 the previous week, extending its run on the chart to the 58th consecutive week.

With the advance, Jennie ties her bandmate Rosé as the highest-charting female K-pop artist, behind only the trio who sang "Golden" (2025) from the soundtrack of the hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), which topped the chart.

Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing up the rankings.

Attention is now focused on whether Jennie will secure a Grammy Award nomination next week for the song, propelled by its sustained run on the Billboard chart.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, U.S.-based K-pop girl group Katseye saw its single "Animal" slip five spots to No. 32, spending its 15th week on the chart.

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, girl group Illit debuted at No. 6 with its latest album, "Break Even," while Ive entered at No. 126 with its release "Looks Can Kill."

The soundtrack to the hit Netflix animation "KPop Demon Hunters" placed at No. 31, while K-pop supergroup BTS saw its fifth full-length album, "Arirang," ranked No. 62. Additionally, Katseye landed at No. 65 with its album "Wild," and boy group Stray Kids placed at No. 139 with "This & That."





Yonhap