Don Lee to join Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'

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Unverified Jennie clip fuels deepfake fears, legal questions in Korea
An unverified video purportedly from the Blackpink member's Summer Sonic performance has renewed concern over AI-manipulated sexual content targeting K-pop stars.
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In ‘My AI Partner: Strange Love,’ dates with avatars stir emotion but fall just flat of romance
A new show sends Kian84 and Jang Do-yeon out on dates with AI-powered avatars that result in surprisingly human experiences and emotions.
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Boy band Cortis looks to both past, future on first debut anniversary
Looking back at its first year, Cortis recalled how Lollapalooza played an important role in its growth and described its desire to take on new challenges, such as touring larger venues.
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Tiger JK, Yoonmirae to release first duet in eight years
The hip-hop power couple will release “Let Me Love You” on Thursday, their first joint effort since Drunken Tiger's “I Love You Too” in 2018.