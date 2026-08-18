Don Lee to join Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'

The Korean American actor joins the action franchise’s third film as production gets underway.

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질문에 답하는 마동석 (서울=연합뉴스) 류효림 기자 = 배우 마동석이 20일 서울 중구 앰배서더 서울 풀만 호텔에서 열린 KBS2 토일 미니시리즈 '트웰브' 제작발표회에서 질문에 답하고 있다. 2025.8.20 ryousanta@yna.co.kr/2025-08-20 12:33:01/
Actor Don Lee answers questions during a press conference for Korean drama "Twelve" (2025), held at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 20, 2025.

Korean American actor Don Lee will join the cast of Netflix's action franchise "Extraction" (2020-) for its third installment, his agency said Tuesday.

Ma, also known as Don Lee, will appear in "Extraction 3," currently in production, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, according to Big Punch Entertainment.

The film continues the series' focus on Tyler Rake, a former special forces operative turned mercenary played by Hemsworth, who undertakes dangerous rescue missions against international criminal syndicates.

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Details of the plot and the roles of new cast members, including Ma, have not been disclosed. Sam Hargrave returns to direct after helming the previous two films of the series, with "Citadel" (2023) writer David Weil penning the screenplay.

Ma, who rose to international attention with his roles in films such as "The Roundup" (2022-26)series and "Train to Busan" (2016), is also shooting "The Roundup 5," the fifth installment in his popular crime film series, in which his character Ma Seok-do is promoted to lead a metropolitan investigation unit. Filming began in May and it is scheduled for release next year.


Yonhap

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