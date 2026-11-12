Doh Kyung-soo hopes new single 'Darling' brings warmth and comfort to listeners

EXO’s Doh Kyung-soo says his new solo single, released Wednesday, is meant to offer a moment to unwind.

Singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo hopes listeners will turn to his latest solo single “Darling” whenever they need a moment to unwind or a little warmth.

“I hope fans will feel that I’m singing these lyrics with them in mind,” Doh said. “I hope the warmth and affection I poured into the song come through.”

The new single was released Wednesday alongside its music video. “Darling” is his first new music in two months since the release of his fourth EP “Dopamine” in September.

“Darling” is a ballad that captures the happiness of simply gazing at someone you love, according to his agency Blitzway Entertainment.

Doh, who appears in the music video, said the scene in which he blows dandelion seeds into the air was the most memorable for him.

“It felt like a moment when the character finally lets go of the love and emotions he had long held in his heart,” Doh said on the song’s promotional page, “Darling Archive.”

“I don’t think loving someone necessarily means you have to keep them by your side or possess them,” he added.

Doh also recalled his first impression of the song.

“I loved the song from the moment I first heard it,” Doh said. “I was impressed by the melody and the warm, comforting atmosphere throughout the song. The more I listened to it, the more attached I became to it and the more I liked it.”

“Rather than expressing the emotions too intensely, I tried to sing in a way that naturally brought out the mood conveyed through the lyrics and melody,” Doh said, explaining his approach to recording the song.

Doh, also known by his stage name D.O., debuted in 2012 as a member of boy band EXO. The group is known for hits such as “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014), “Love Me Right” (2015) and “Love Shot” (2018).

He launched his solo music career in 2021 and is known for songs including “I’m Gonna Love You” (2021), “I Do” (2023), “Popcorn” (2024) and “Mars” (2024).





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]