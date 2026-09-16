Disney Korea taps K-pop, heritage and fandom for further global expansion

Kim Hyun-jin, head of consumer products at the Walt Disney Company Korea, speaks during the Disney Korea Franchise Showcase 2027 held in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 16. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA

The company outlined partnerships with Kakao Entertainment, SM Entertainment and ILLIT to bring Disney stories into Korea’s cultural landscape.

The Walt Disney Company Korea unveiled its consumer products strategy and key collaboration initiatives aimed at connecting Disney storytelling with Korea’s cultural influence at a showcase held Wednesday.

Dubbed “Disney Korea Franchise Showcase 2027,” the showcase took place at the Yosae Dosan in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.

The company stressed Korea as the key hub for new ideas and collaborations and outlined its vision to work with local partners to bring Disney stories and characters to life in new ways and create new consumer experiences.

To bring its vision to life, Walt Disney Company Korea introduced its three strategic pillars: K-pop, K-heritage and "K-fandom mix."

Under its K-pop strategy, Disney Korea seeks to expand collaborations with Korean artists and entertainment companies, including establishing a fund and carrying out around 10 collaborations over the medium to long term with Kakao Entertainment.

Disney Korea also plans to collaborate with artists from K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, combining the artists’ universes with stories from Disney’s Marvel franchise, the global production company said.

Disney Korea has previously worked with K-pop artists and agencies, including a collaboration between rapper G-Dragon’s brand PeaceMinusOne and Disney’s “Toy Story” (1995-).

For K-heritage, Disney Korea will combine Korean cultural assets with Disney intellectual property (IP) to develop products and experiences, introduce Korean culture to global fans and explore partnerships linked to tourism and local economies, it said.

Disney brands and collaborations are displayed at the Disney Korea Franchise Showcase 2027 in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 16. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY KOREA

Under its K-fandom mix strategy, Disney Korea seeks to connect Disney's fandom with Korea’s. As part of the initiative, girl group ILLIT is to perform at Disney’s running festivals, Disney Run and Marvel Run, slated for October.

Disney Korea also stressed its commitment to strengthening ties with local partners. The company aims to support partners across product development, marketing, distribution and global expansion.

“Korea is a unique and strategically important market where the originality and global influence of K-culture can be combined with Disney’s century-long storytelling expertise,” Kim Hyun-jin, head of consumer products at the Walt Disney Company Korea, said during the showcase.

“By connecting Korea’s creativity and cultural influence with Disney’s IP, storytelling and global network, we aim to create momentum for mutual growth and expansion — from Korea to the world, powered by Disney.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]