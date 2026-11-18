Choi Yeon-woo, head of content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, speaks during a press conference unveiling Disney+'s 2027 Korean content lineup at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. DISNEY+

Disney+ is expanding Korean unscripted programming to build local hits, develop spinoffs and adaptations and strengthen its global content strategy.

Disney+ announced a second season of "Battle of Fates" and a new dating reality show that tests friendships between men and women on Wednesday, as part of a broader strategy to expand its unscripted offerings and build on the success of its Korean originals.

The two shows, whose release dates have yet to be announced, were unveiled alongside a slate of eight Korean originals confirmed for 2027 at a press conference in Seoul.

The second installment of "Battle of Fates," the hit reality competition featuring Korean shamans and fortunetellers that premiered in February, will feature more challenging missions and a new crop of well-known practitioners, according to producer Hwang Kyo-jin.

"If season one was about testing whether they could really read people's fates, season two will explore just how far their abilities can go," Hwang said during a creators' panel discussion at the event.

Hwang said the production team has redesigned the sets to incorporate mountains and water after hearing that Korea's natural landscape, rich in both, is believed to provide spiritual energy to shamans.

"We wanted to deliver something visually shocking," she said.

Hwang added that viewers can expect "a lot more recognizable faces" in the second season, as some prominent shamans who had been reluctant to participate in the first season have since become more receptive to the show.

The newly announced "Friend-zoned," developed by a studio led by comedian Song Eun-yi, will bring together male and female friends and put them through a series of challenges designed to test whether their friendships can withstand romantic temptation — such as taking a lower-body bath together.

"The age-old question when it comes to relationships between men and women is whether a purely platonic friendship can exist," Song said. "There are already so many dating shows out there, so we thought, why not try an anti-romance show?"

Production company TEO, founded by veteran variety show producer Kim Tae-ho, best known for the long-running MBC hit "Infinite Challenge" (2005–18), is also set to create a new original show for Disney+ for the first time.

The company, which has produced Netflix's hit survival game show "The Devil's Plan" (2023–) and the ENA travel competition "World Dice Tour" (2023–), is developing a new dating reality show that combines travel and competition, Kim said.

"The idea isn't to send people on a trip because they're in love, but to see whether they can fall in love while traveling," he said. "Rather than putting them in comfortable, picturesque settings, we want to see whether they can discover their true feelings for each other in unfamiliar, challenging environments."

TEO is also in talks with the streamer to develop a sports variety program, potentially for 2028.

From left, producer Kim Tae-ho, comedian and producer Song Eun-yi, producers Hyun Jung-wan and Hwang Kyo-jin, and Choi Yeon-u, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, speak during a creators' panel discussion at Disney+'s press conference at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. DISNEY+

The announcements came as Choi Yeon-u, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, outlined plans to increase investment in Korean originals, increase its portfolio of unscripted shows, sitcoms and documentaries, and build on successful titles through sequels, spinoffs and international adaptations.

A "Battle of Fates" spinoff, "House of Fates," is in development, while a British adaptation of the original show is already in production, with Mexican and Spanish versions also under consideration.

While Disney+ is looking to expand its Korean content internationally, Choi stressed the importance of finding success at home first.

"When choosing projects, I don't necessarily prioritize their global appeal," Choi said during a Q&A session. "We tend to look for stories that are distinctly Korean and resonate with Korean audiences first."

Reflecting on the five years since Disney+ launched in Korea, Kim So-youn, managing director of The Walt Disney Company Korea, outlined a long-term growth strategy centered on Korean content investment, expanded subscription options and a broader entertainment lineup, including live sports covered by Disney subsidiary ESPN.

Kim described Disney's extensive portfolio of intellectual property and the loyal fan bases surrounding its franchises as its greatest competitive advantage, adding that the company wants to "offer entertainment beyond" simply watching films and television series.

Its franchises, including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, generate revenue not only through films and streaming but also through merchandise, licensing deals, video games and interactive experiences.

"Rather than getting caught up in keeping pace with competitors, we want to grow at our own pace and in our own way," Kim said.





BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]



