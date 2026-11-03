Dino of Seventeen to drop self-written song ‘Automatic’ Tuesday

Dino will release his self-written solo song “Automatic” on Tuesday, blending rap, falsetto vocals and electrifying guitar-driven sounds.

Dino of the boy band Seventeen will release his self-written song "Automatic" at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The upcoming song is expected to capture an electrifying sense of love and features guitar and bass sounds as well as rap and falsetto singing, according to his agency, Pledis Entertainment.

Besides Dino himself, Grammy Award-winning producer Jintae Ko also participated in the creative process.

The track was first unveiled at the "Board Show," an August show that featured Dino and his alter ego Picheolin.

Dino debuted as the youngest member of Seventeen with the EP "17 Carat" in May 2015. The 13-member group is best known for songs including "Adore U" (2015), "Don’t Wanna Cry" (2017), "Home" (2019) and "Left & Right" (2020).

Dino has participated in various music productions and is credited on his first solo mixtape, "Wait" (2023), and his solo track, "Trigger (DINO Solo)"(2025).





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]