Dino of Seventeen to drop self-written song ‘Automatic’ Tuesday

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Ex-NCT member Mark Lee to release new single 'Happiest' Friday
The former NCT member will release his alternative pop and R&B track Friday, exploring happiness through his own perspective.
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Men over 30 are clearing CU shelves of Rescene bread
CU sold 2 million Rescene photo card pastries in a month, driven largely by male shoppers aged 30 and older.
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HYBE employee ID, passport and medical data exposed in cyberattack
The hack, which was reported by the record label some two weeks ago, affected direct employees and those of partner companies.
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Krafton launches Kiff AI chat app with Fifty Fifty character
Krafton has launched Kiff, an AI character chat service featuring Fifty Fifty's official character Wenny, with plans to add more artists and markets.