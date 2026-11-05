Despite K-dramas' global success, the domestic industry is struggling to survive

Kim Jong-chang, the president of the Korea Drama Producers Association (translated), center, speaks at a joint press conference calling for government support to address the crisis facing the K-drama industry at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. YONHAP

Representatives of the creative teams and crew behind Korean dramas called for greater government support to revive the industry, as soaring production costs and declining investment lead to fewer productions and job opportunities.

Representatives of the creative teams and crew behind Korean TV shows called for greater government support to revive what they described as an industry experiencing an existential crisis, with soaring production costs and declining investment leading to fewer productions and job opportunities.

“The problems that [we] face go beyond the financial struggles of a single sector,” representatives of 12 industry groups — including the Korea Drama Production Association, Korea Drama Producers Association (translated) and the Korea TV & Radio Writers Association — said in a joint statement during a press conference at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday.

“They are a national challenge that must be tackled to safeguard both the Korean Wave and the country’s economy.”

Song Byeong-joon, the president of the Korea Drama Production Association, highlighted the stark contrast between K-dramas’ global success and the domestic production industry’s struggles.

“Interest in Korea generated by K-dramas now encompasses the food, cosmetics, fashion and tourism industries, which has increased the economic value of the Korean Wave,” he said. “Yet the domestic drama production industry is facing a severe crisis.”

“Rising production costs and shrinking investment capacity have created a structure in which the more companies invest in shows, the more money they lose. This has resulted in a decline in the number of productions,” he continued.

The number of dramas produced in Korea fell by roughly 30 percent in just two years, from 141 in 2022, according to the association. The number of dramas aired by terrestrial broadcasters — KBS, MBC and SBS — also dropped from 91 in 2012 to 32 in 2023.

Additionally, as advertising revenue falls, broadcasters have less money to invest in dramas and fewer opportunities to air them.

Song Byeong-joon, the president of the Korea Drama Production Association, speaks at a joint press conference calling for government support to address the crisis facing the K-drama industry at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. YONHAP

The representatives also pointed to the changing streaming landscape, which has made it increasingly difficult for production companies to retain intellectual property rights to their works that would otherwise generate additional revenue.

In their joint statement, they blamed rising production costs on “practices adopted by global streaming platforms that are backed by enormous financial resources,” likely alluding to Netflix and Disney+.

They then warned that even successful productions no longer guarantee future job opportunities. The decline in productions has also deprived aspiring writers, directors and other creatives of opportunities to develop their skills and build their portfolio.

“There are no jobs,” Kim Jong-chang, the president of the Korea Drama Producers Association, said, noting that “the rise of short-form content and AI has added to the problem.”

“We know that we have to keep up with the changing trends, but the reality that we’re facing right now is extremely difficult.”

A still from the tvN drama series ″My Mister″ (2018), written by Park Hae-young TVN

The situation is no different for screenwriters.

"Normally, when I finish a project, new opportunities come along that I can pass on to assistant writers who worked under me,” Park Hae-young, the chair of the copyright committee at the Korea TV & Radio Writers Association, said.

Park is the main writer behind series such as “My Mister” (2018) and “We Are All Trying Here.”

“But now those assistant writers have no work. We must not allow the industry to become dependent on and controlled by massive foreign capital.”

The representatives stressed that rebuilding the foundation of Korea’s drama industry should be treated as a national priority, as it significantly contributed to the Korean Wave’s economic impact.

Korean Wave-related exports totaled $18.98 billion last year, with K-dramas playing a major role in driving demand, according to figures from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. Exports from the broadcasting and video industry alone reached approximately $1.25 billion.

Despite the industry’s export performance and global influence, government support remains insufficient, the representatives argued.

Representatives of 12 K-drama industry groups hold a joint press conference calling for government support calling for government support to address the crisis facing the K-drama industry at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. YONHAP

Under the Culture Ministry’s proposed 2027 budget, funding for the broadcasting and video sector is set to fall by 4.5 billion won, from 91.8 billion won this year to 87.3 billion won next year. The Korea Media and Communications Commission’s budget for promoting broadcast content is also set to shrink by 4.4 billion won, from 16.8 billion won to 12.4 billion won.

By contrast, Japan’s internal affairs and communications ministry has set an objective to increase content exports, including dramas, to more than 250 billion yen ($1.6 billion) by 2033. To achieve that goal, the ministry has reportedly requested a budget for next year that is five times larger than this year’s allocation from the Japanese finance ministry.

The Korean industry representatives urged the government to establish a policy to restore annual drama production to levels seen before the industry became heavily dependent on global streaming platforms, especially since domestic broadcasters played a leading role in shaping the production landscape.

They also called for a 1 trillion won medium- to long-term investment fund for drama productions, which would help ensure that projects backed by domestic broadcasters and streaming platforms can secure distribution and broadcast slots.

“From the perspective of the industry’s ecosystem, if 100 dramas are produced, the other 99 are more important than the one that becomes a hit,” Song said, emphasizing the importance of restoring production volume. “That’s because those 99 productions are where creators grow and develop.”





BY JEONG EUN-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]