'Dead-End Job' tops Netflix's non-English TV chart

Directors Kim Da-min, far left, and Han Jun-hee, far right, pose with actors Choi Hyun-wook, second from left, and Kim Min-ha at an open talk for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae District, Busan, during the 31st Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 8. YONHAP

The Korean horror black comedy drew 8.7 million views to top Netflix’s non-English TV rankings.

The Korean original series "Dead-End Job" has topped Netflix’s non-English TV series chart, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The Netflix series, released Oct. 30, accumulated 8.7 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

The series, starring Lee Jae-wook and Kim Min-ha, blends horror and black comedy and satirizes Korea’s grind culture.

It landed in the top 10 in 76 countries and topped the chart in 22 of them, including Korea, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The Korean medical drama series "Doctor X: Mafia in White" ranked No. 4 with 3.7 million views.

Based on the Japanese series "Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon" (2012), it follows Kim Ji-won as genius surgeon Gye Su-jeong, who challenges corruption in her hospital.

In the English film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) ranked No. 10, marking its 69th week in the top 10. It accumulated 2.8 million views and reached the top 10 in four countries.





Yonhap