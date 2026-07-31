Dawn to release single ‘Too Much’ on Aug. 7 after three-year hiatus

The former Pentagon member will drop his first new song since 2023.

Singer Dawn, an ex-member of boy band Pentagon, will release his new single “Too Much” on Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.

The song — an alternative R&B track — is his first new release in three years, following his second EP “Narcissus” released in September 2023.

During a three-year hiatus as a singer, Dawn appeared on MBC’s reality show “I Live Alone” (2013–) while also working as a music video director, photographer and creator.









Dawn debuted as a member of Pentagon in October 2016 under Cube Entertainment.

He began his career as a solo artist in 2019 with first single “Money,” and has released two EPs and four singles since.





BY SHIN WOO-JIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]