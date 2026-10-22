Danielle, ADOR clash over price tag of Min Hee-jin's impact

Former NewJeans member Danielle Marsh in a YouTube video uploaded on her channel on Oct. 20 SCREEN CAPTURE

The sixth hearing in the 33.1 billion won ($24.7 million) ADOR v. Danielle case yielded little in the way of tangible results, as the defendent's lawyers accused ADOR's team of stalling.

[K-pop Courtroom]

How much would NewJeans have earned in the absence of the girl group’s architect, former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin?

The question again took center stage in the ongoing legal battle between ADOR and former NewJeans member Danielle at a heated courtroom.

Case at a Glance The sixth hearing in an ongoing lawsuit filed by ADOR seeking 33.1 billion won ($25 million) in penalties and damages from former NewJeans member Danielle, her family member and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin took place at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Thursday. The parties disagreed on how to account for Min’s creative contribution when estimating NewJeans’ potential earnings and the scope of Danielle’s individual responsibility in the estimated losses. Danielle’s lawyers also accused ADOR of delaying proceedings, which the label denied. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12. Separately, Danielle uploaded a YouTube video featuring footage from last year that suggested other NewJeans members were present off camera.



The sixth hearing of the lawsuit filed by the HYBE label seeking 33.1 billion won ($25 million) in penalties and damages from Danielle, a family member of hers and Min took place at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Thursday.

The latest hearing centered on ADOR’s alleged financial losses during the roughly yearlong period between the members’ announcement in November 2024 that they were leaving the agency and the court’s ruling in favor of ADOR, upholding the validity of the contracts finalized in November last year.

On July 2, the court appointed an accounting expert to assess the losses using materials provided by ADOR.

The roughly 50-minute hearing opened with a sharp exchange as lawyers for the defendants accused ADOR of deliberately delaying proceedings by failing to submit materials requested for the assessment.

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, now CEO of ooak records, speaks during a press conference on Feb. 25. NEWS1

“The plaintiff is blatantly delaying the proceedings,” a lawyer for the defendants said. “It delayed submitting the materials requested on Aug. 4 under the pretext of protecting trade secrets […] When the expert requested additional materials on Oct. 11, five of the 18 items requested two months earlier were still missing. They said the materials were ready and then only submitted some of them yesterday evening after the omissions were pointed out on Oct. 19.”

The lawyer added that “We can no longer trust any of its promises because of the delays, “ and urged the court to set a firm deadline for the expert’s report.

ADOR denied deliberately delaying proceedings, saying it had submitted the available materials, including business plans and details of projects that would have proceeded had the members not announced their departure.

Discussing the materials needed for the assessment, the judge identified a central question: How to account for Min’s contribution when calculating what NewJeans could have earned for ADOR?

Danielle, a former member of girl group NewJeans, enters Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 14, 2025. NEWS1

The judge outlined two approaches to calculating losses: estimating potential earnings while accounting for Min’s absence, and examining losses from individual projects or advertising campaigns that did not proceed.

“Not every contract for the following year’s activities could have been signed in advance, so it is impossible to identify specific contracts one by one,” ADOR’s lawyer said, yet maintained that advertising contracts had fallen through because Danielle and the other members had not fulfilled them.

“It could not have been just one or two advertising contracts that fell through — almost all of them did,” the lawyer said.

ADOR’s legal team also refuted the suggestion that Min’s absence would have eliminated the group’s revenue.

“It is difficult to accept the argument that the members could generate zero amount of money without Min,” its lawyer said. “For an act as established as NewJeans, the artists and their agency are important. A single executive producer does not determine everything.”

ADOR’s representatives said the expert had requested revenue figures for girl group Le Sserafim, which they could not provide, and that they were discussing alternative materials with the expert.

The defendants, on the other hand, countered that Min’s creative contribution was irreplaceable and could not be quantified in K-pop production, unlike other industries like manufacturing, making the proposed assessment of potential revenue inappropriate from the first places.

NewJeans members hold an emergency press conference on Nov. 28, 2024, declaring that their exclusive contracts with ADOR had been terminated because of the agency's alleged breach of contract. YONHAP

“We have maintained from beginning that this assessment is impossible because Min is irreplaceable and her creative value cannot be quantified,” the lawyer said. “There is no substitute for Min, so this is fundamentally different from valuing a manufacturing business. Yet the assessment is ongoing. Unfortunately, we believe the expert lacks the expertise to quantify Min’s value, and that doing so is practically impossible.”

Another point of contention was whether ADOR was seeking to hold Danielle accountable for losses arising from all five members’ departure or only those attributable to her own alleged breach of contract. ADOR said it would clarify the scope of its claim against her after receiving the expert’s assessment.

As Danielle’s lawyers repeatedly criticized the delays and pressed for a submission deadline, the court cautioned against excessive pressure on the expert. It said it would check the expert’s progress and expected completion date, with the aim of obtaining the report before Nov. 10.

The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, two days before the hearing, Danielle uploaded a video to her personal YouTube channel, which included footage from last year that suggested other NewJeans members were present outside the frame.

Former NewJeans member Danielle Marsh in a YouTube video uploaded on her channel on Oct. 20 SCREEN CAPTURE





Former NewJeans member Danielle Marsh applies a sticker reading “Bunnies Camp” in a YouTube video uploaded on Oct. 20. SCREEN CAPTURE

BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]

Timeline: ADOR v. Danielle, Min Hee-jin Nov. 28, 2024 NewJeans declares its contracts terminated At an emergency press conference, the members said that their contracts would end at midnight because ADOR failed to meet their needs and must therefore forfeit its rights as NewJeans’ agency. The label denied any breach of obligations and maintained that their contracts remained valid.

Dec. 5, 2024 ADOR files a legal motion to confirm the contracts’ validity ADOR filed a legal motion with the court to clarify whether its exclusive contracts with the NewJeans members still stood. It also filed injunctions to prevent the group from conducting independent activities in January and February of 2025.

March 21, 2025 Court orders NewJeans to halt independent activities The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the members should halt any activities not approved by ADOR. This order later became central to the label’s claim that Danielle violated her contract.

March, 2025 NJZ performs in Hong Kong, announces hiatus; Court orders payments The members performed as NJZ and announced the group’s hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong’s “Complex Live!” on March 25, 2025. After the performance, the court imposed a stricter ban on the members’ independent activities and ordered each of them to pay 1 billion won ($755,800) for violating the ban.

Oct. 30, 2025 Court rules that NewJeans’ contracts remain valid The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, confirming that the members’ exclusive contracts remain valid. The five members said that they would appeal the decision.

Nov. 12-13, 2025 NewJeans members announce their intent to return to ADOR ADOR announced that Haerin and Hyein would return to the label. Minji, Hanni and Danielle separately expressed their intention to return and not appeal the court’s decision. ADOR, however, did not immediately confirm the three’s return.

Dec. 29-30, 2025 ADOR terminates Danielle’s contract and files damages suit ADOR said that it terminated its exclusive contract with Danielle and that it would take legal action against the singer, her family member — who “provoked a string of events related to the […] dispute” — and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The label filed a 43.1 billion won lawsuit on Dec. 30, 2025.

Jan. 12, 2026 Danielle speaks out in a livestream In an online livestream on Jan. 12, the former NewJeans member said, “This is only the beginning.”

Jan. 28, 2026 Min denies tampering allegations, stock manipulation involvement Min’s legal representative held a press conference and denied the allegations that she had orchestrated NewJeans’ departure from ADOR. He attributed the controversy to another member’s family and a businessman.

May 14, 2026 Lawsuit seeking 43.1 billion won in damages begins with first hearing The first formal hearing of the lawsuit took place at the Seoul Central District Court on May 14. Danielle’s representatives accused ADOR of delaying the case, which the label denied.

June 5, 2026 ADOR reduces damages claim to 33.1 billion won ADOR reduced its damages claim against Danielle, one of her family members and Min from 43.1 billion won to 33.1 billion won.

June-July, 2026 ADOR and Danielle’s representatives clash in tense hearings ADOR cited Danielle’s proposed nonapproved music collaboration, her mother’s alleged involvement in proposing contract and payment arrangements and Min’s alleged encouragement to Danielle to terminate her contract. The singer’s representatives said that she had believed her contract was lawfully terminated at the time of the music collaboration proposal and disputed ADOR’s use of projects that never materialized. Other key issues that surfaced during the hearings include the estimated financial loss caused during NewJeans’ roughly yearlong hiatus, which began after the members announced their departure from the agency.

Sept. 10, 2026 Fifth hearing focuses on NewJeans’s comeback plan The defendants questioned whether ADOR truly plans to resume the group’s activities, to which the label countered that Danielle and Min’s side had delayed its return.

Oct. 22, 2026 Court holds sixth hearing The sixth hearing took place at the Seoul Central District Court at 3:30 p.m.





























