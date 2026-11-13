Court sides with Min Hee-jin in 2.5 billion won damages suits, citing freedom of expression

Min Hee-jin, producer of girl group NewJeans and the CEO of its agency ADOR, during a press conference held in southern Seoul on April 25, 2024 YONHAP

Belift Lab and Source Music said they will appeal after the court dismissed their claims, while a separate criminal case against Min remains with prosecutors.

[K-pop Courtroom]

A Seoul district court ruled in favor of former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin on Friday, dismissing a 2 billion won ($1.5 million) suit filed by HYBE label Belift Lab and a separate 500 million won suit filed by Source Music, which manage girl groups ILLIT and Le Sserafim, respectively.

A 5 billion won countersuit Min filed against Belift Lab was also dismissed.

Case at a Glance The Seoul Western District Court dismissed Belift Lab’s 2 billion won suit against Min Hee-jin, Min’s 5 billion won countersuit and Source Music’s separate 500 million won suit. The court found Min’s remarks about similarities between ILLIT and NewJeans were expressions of opinion rather than assertions of fact. It emphasized the importance of broad freedom of expression in popular culture and the arts. Belift Lab and Source Music said they would immediately appeal.

The 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court issued the first-instance ruling on Friday, dismissing both Belift Lab’s claim and Min’s countersuit over her allegation that Belift Lab copied NewJeans and its label ADOR in their production, branding and marketing methods, as well as the girl group’s aesthetics and choreography.

“There had already been online discussion about similarities between ILLIT and NewJeans [before Min’s comments],” said Presiding Judge Kim Jin-young of the 12th Civil Division on Friday. “The defendant’s remarks expressed her opinion as a stakeholder in that existing discussion rather than constituting a public allegation of fact.”

Top: Girl groups NewJeans before former member Danielle, center, was ousted from the group in December 2025. Above: ILLIT ADOR, BELIFT LAB

The judge put emphasis on the need to protect the freedom of expression for the healthy growth of the K-pop industry.

“If legal liability were imposed for such expressions of opinion, those who express views on plagiarism or imitation would bear the burden of potential legal liability, which could restrict the free expression of opinions in popular culture and the arts, discourage criticism and the raising of concerns more broadly, and hinder the healthy development of the pop culture industry as a whole,” the judge said.

The lawsuit stems from the former ADOR chief’s bombshell press conference in April 2024, when she argued that HYBE had copied NewJeans in creating ILLIT. Belift Lab sued Min for 2 billion won in damages in June that year, and Min later countersued Belift Lab for 5 billion won, arguing that the alleged copying undermined the brand value of NewJeans and ADOR and, in turn, caused her financial losses and demanding the label to publish a correction about its counterargument against the plagiarism allegations.

"Armor" version of ILLIT's Japan second single's concept photo BELIFT LAB

The court said that popular culture and the arts become subject to public interpretation and criticism once released, and that free exchange of opinions between creators and the public is important.

The judge also stated that terms such as “copy” and “plagiarism” can refer not only to unlawful imitation in a legal sense but also to subjective assessments or criticism of an image or style.

“In the field of popular culture and the arts, freedom of expression should be broadly protected so long as it is not malicious [...],” the judge said. “Therefore, when distinguishing between statements of fact and expressions of opinion, the scope of what is considered an expression of opinion should also be interpreted broadly.”

The judge also noted that popular culture is received intuitively and tends to be interpreted subjectively according to each person’s sensibilities.

“These characteristics must also be reflected in legal judgments, so remarks or the raising of concerns should not be too readily classified as statements of fact,” the judge said.

The court therefore classified Min’s remarks about Belift Lab as expressions of opinion rather than assertions of fact.

Min Hee-jin, former ADOR CEO and founder of ooak records, attends a press conference in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 25. NEWS1

The court likewise dismissed Min’s countersuit, finding that Belift Lab’s video and rebuttal to the copycat allegations were expressions of opinion. It also rejected Min’s request that the company publish a correction.

The judge also rejected Min’s argument that Belift Lab had harmed her interests by copying NewJeans to create ILLIT, saying that NewJeans’ creation could not be attributed to Min alone.

Immediately after the announcement, the court also issued its ruling in Source Music’s 500 million won suit against Min, dismissing the company’s claim.

Source Music had filed the lawsuit, alleging that Min defamed the company through remarks at the same press conference in April 2024 and elsewhere. The remarks included that she had personally cast the NewJeans members, that Source Music had neglected them and that HYBE had broken promises about the order of the groups’ debuts.

Hearings of the case concluded in August.

Le Sserafim SOURCE MUSIC

The judge said Min’s remarks — including the ones that argued NewJeans’ debut had been delayed so Le Sserafim could debut first; about the selection of trainees; that members joined because of the “Min Hee-jin girl group” label; and that Source Music had not shown her the members despite her having cast them — reflected her interpretation of the situation, saying it is “difficult to prove that they were false.”

Regarding Min’s use of the word “bully,” the judge said she had directed it at HYBE, not the plaintiff Source Music, adding, “There was no evidence that the plaintiff’s social standing had been diminished.”

Separately, a criminal case stemming from Belift Lab’s complaint against Min is also underway. On Oct. 1, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station referred Min and two then-ADOR vice presidents to prosecutors on charges of defamation and obstruction of business.

Belift Lab and Source Music immediately issued statements saying they would appeal.

"It is deeply regrettable that the court effectively ruled that there are victims but no perpetrators," Belift Lab said. "Investigators referred Min to prosecutors with a recommendation for indictment [...]. We will appeal immediately and seek a ruling from a higher court."

Source Music also criticized the court, saying, “By siding only with Min’s position, the court turned a blind eye to conduct that inflicted irreparable psychological harm on artists who were not direct parties to the dispute. It ignored all the evidence showing Min’s malicious intent."

The company added, "We will immediately appeal to correct the injustice of the first-instance ruling, protect our artists and continue our efforts to establish the objective truth to the end."





BY SHIN HA-NEE [shin.hanee@joongang.co.kr]